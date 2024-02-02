UC Webmasters Clinch Three Gold Medals at Cebu City Olympics Chess Tournament

In an impressive display of talent and strategy, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters emerged triumphant at the recent Cebu City Olympics chess tournament, held at SM Seaside City Cebu. The team clinched three gold medals after seven rounds of grueling competition, stamping their authority on the chess boards and raising high the banner of their school.

Triumphant Webmasters

John Dave Lavandero, a key player in the UC Webmasters team, revelled in his victory in the secondary boys' category, outshining 29 other players to claim the gold medal. Lavandero's triumph was marked by a score of 6.5 points, a testament to his strategic prowess and tenacity. Not far behind in their own respective divisions, Edelyn Vosotros and Adina Vera Kwan also brought glory to their team. Vosotros achieved a perfect score of 7.0 in the secondary girls' division, while Kwan replicated this feat in the elementary girls' division, both securing gold medals for their extraordinary performances.

Other Outstanding Performances

Lex Padayao from Mabolo Elementary School, another shining star of the tournament, joined the ranks of gold medalists, winning in the elementary boys' division with a perfect score of 7.0. Silver and bronze medals found their homes with various other participants, each representing their schools with commendable sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

Looking Forward

The tournament's standout performers, including the triumphant UC Webmasters, are set to represent Cebu City at the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) meet in April. The event, meticulously overseen by National Arbiter Edwin Cablao, received support from International Master Kim Steven Yap and International Arbiter Kevin Yap, all from the Cebu School of Chess. As the city's new chess champions prepare for their next challenge, they carry with them the hopes and aspirations of their city, ready to make their mark on the regional stage.