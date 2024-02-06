UC Riverside Students Rally Against Policy Suspension, Demand Equal Opportunities

On January 31, the University of California, Riverside (UCR), became a hub of fervor and defiance. A group of determined students, organized by the Providing Opportunities, Dreams and Education in Riverside (PODER), stood tall against the suspension of Regents Policy 4407. A policy that held the promise of equal employment opportunities for all, irrespective of federal work authorization status, was now in abeyance, triggering the protest.

A Stand for Rights and Opportunities

The protest began with a bold banner drop in the Highlander Union Building, a statement that resonated with the spirits of those involved. It wasn't long before the crowd moved to Hinderaker Hall, embodying a collective strength that echoed through the campus. Influential figures like Mario Arce Acosta, Emmanuel Aguilar-Ampudia, Maria Hernandez Brambila, and Melissa Castilla were at the forefront, leading the charge.

Voicing Criticism and Demands

Amidst resonating chants and fiery speeches, criticism was directed towards Chancellor Kim A. Wilcox for his perceived inaction. The core demand was simple yet profound: equal opportunities and human rights for all, including undocumented students. This call for justice was amplified by the participation of the Young Democratic Socialists of America at UC Riverside and Students for Justice in Palestine, who joined the protest in a show of solidarity.

The Impact of the Suspension

Arezoo Nickroo and Anglica Bustos, attendees of the protest, highlighted the grave impact of the policy's suspension. They pointed out the unfairness it posed and the barriers it created for undocumented students, obstructing them from applying their hard-earned education in real-world settings. The suspension of Regents Policy 4407 not only challenges the professional prospects of these students but also questions the very principles of equality and opportunity that the university stands for.