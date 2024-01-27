UC Davis Launches Mobile App for Backyard Chicken Owners

In a pioneering move, the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine has designed a one-of-a-kind mobile application, specifically for backyard chicken owners. This digital tool aims to enhance the health and well-being of poultry, granting owners access to a wealth of knowledge and guidance that was previously the domain of veterinary experts.

UC Community Chicken: A Comprehensive Guide

The application, dubbed UC Community Chicken, is a comprehensive guide for poultry owners. It hosts an array of educational modules that delve into crucial topics like health assessment, nutrition, vaccination, biosecurity, bird behavior, and husbandry. A distinguishing feature of this application is its interactive nature. Alongside the wealth of information, the app also provides instructional videos and facilitates communication between users and university experts, creating a nurturing community for poultry owners.

Call for Testing Volunteers

To ensure the application's effectiveness and refine its features, the university is embarking on a testing phase. It's inviting backyard chicken owners and game fowl breeders to participate as volunteers. The prerequisites for participating in the study include being at least 13 years old for chicken owners and over 18 for game fowl breeders. Additionally, participants must have access to an Apple or Android mobile device to use the application. As an appreciation for their contribution, testers will receive a $25 Amazon gift card upon completing the study.

Easy Registration and Futures Prospects

Facilitating convenience for prospective volunteers, the registration process for the study can be completed online. Once the testing phase concludes and necessary adjustments are made, the UC Community Chicken app will be available to the public, marking a significant stride in promoting the health and welfare of backyard chickens. This initiative by the University of California, Davis School of Veterinary Medicine is a testament to the increasing role technology plays in animal health and underscores the importance of community engagement in promoting poultry welfare.