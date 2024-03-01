The University of California, Davis announces a significant expansion of the CaliforniansForAll College Corps program, backed by a $6.4 million state grant, promising to deliver more opportunities for student civic engagement and community service. Pablo Reguerín, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, celebrates the funding as a testament to the program's success and UC Davis' leadership in fostering community involvement among students. Set to support 384 positions over 2024-26, this initiative not only rewards participants financially but also enriches their academic and professional experience.

Breaking Barriers in Education and Service

College Corps at UC Davis aims to dismantle the obstacles that hinder low-income and undocumented students from engaging in paid community service and internships. Through the program, students commit to 450 hours of service over an academic year, earning stipends and educational awards totaling $10,000, alongside receiving course credits and professional development training. This approach has proven effective, with 320 fellows contributing over 110,000 hours to projects in education, climate action, and food security during the 2022-23 academic year and fall 2023.

Expanding Impact Through Collaboration

With a history of leadership in the Sacramento Valley College Corps consortium, UC Davis has played a pivotal role in mobilizing students across several institutions for community service. The recent grant will facilitate further collaboration with Sacramento State, Folsom Lake College, and Cosumnes River College, enhancing the program's reach and efficacy. This coalition aims to streamline operations, extend community outreach, and enrich the training provided to fellows, reinforcing College Corps' position as California's largest state-level investment in college service programs.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Students and Community Partners

As UC Davis gears up for the 2024-25 student application cycle in early March, the program's expansion is set to open new avenues for civic engagement and leadership development. The revamped College Corps website offers detailed information for students and community organizations interested in participating, signaling a promising future for collaborative community service efforts in the region. The program's success underscores the critical role of educational institutions in fostering civic responsibility and leadership among the next generation.

This expansion not only reflects the program's achievements but also aligns with broader educational trends emphasizing the value of experiential learning and community engagement. As UC Davis prepares to welcome more students into the College Corps, the initiative stands as a beacon of hope for those seeking to make a tangible difference in their communities while advancing their educational and career goals.