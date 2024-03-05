UAEU Hosts Second Future Skills Forum: Bridging Education and Employability

In an era marked by rapid technological evolution and shifting global labor markets, the United Arab Emirates University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences recently became the nexus for forward-thinking dialogue on future skills and employability. Held at the UAEU Crescent Building, the Second Future Skills and Employability Forum convened luminaries from the realms of education, government, manufacturing, and business. The assembly aimed to dissect and deliberate on the evolving trends in education, the transformation of talent acquisition landscapes, and the imperative of equipping students with essential employment skills.

Under the stewardship of Professor Hassan Al Naboodah, the forum unfolded as a vibrant platform for insightful discussions, shared learning, and the exchange of innovative ideas. Dr. Khaula Alkaabi, chair of the Forum Organizing Committee, underscored the criticality of adapting to the labor market's evolving demands amid technological advancement and globalization. Speakers, including H.E Khalfan Belhoul, H.E Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, and H.E Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, delivered compelling presentations on 'Shaping Tomorrow's Careers,' 'Digital Age Adaptation,' and 'Future of Skills,' respectively. These discussions laid the groundwork for a comprehensive exploration of the education strategies and curriculum alignments necessary to navigate through technological advancements effectively.

The forum was further enriched by two pivotal panel sessions. The first, 'Shaping the Future of Skills-based Education,' delved into the requisite education strategies for securing a future-ready workforce. The second panel, 'Exploring the Future of Labor & Enhancing Students' Employability,' focused on aligning educational outcomes with the labor market's needs. Complementing these discussions were workshops on 'Entrepreneurship Psychology,' 'Geospatial Prospects,' and 'Creating a Professional Online Profile,' each designed to provide practical insights and tools for navigating the employment landscape of tomorrow.

The Forum not only highlighted the dynamic interplay between education and employability but also emphasized the collective responsibility of educators, policymakers, and industry leaders in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities ahead. Through its multidimensional approach, combining keynote addresses, panel discussions, and hands-on workshops, the event offered a roadmap for enhancing the employability of students by aligning educational frameworks with the fast-evolving global job market.

This confluence of minds and ideas at the Second Future Skills and Employability Forum underscores a pivotal shift towards a more collaborative, interdisciplinary approach to education and workforce development. As stakeholders continue to navigate the complexities of the 21st-century labor market, such forums serve as critical platforms for sparking innovation, fostering dialogue, and ultimately, shaping a future where education and employability are seamlessly intertwined.