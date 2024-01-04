en English
Education

UAE’s ZHO Reaffirms Commitment To Braille, Empowering The Visually Impaired

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:02 pm EST
In a world where information access is often taken for granted, the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) in the UAE is making a significant effort to ensure no one is left behind. The organization has pledged its commitment to promoting the use of Braille for the blind and visually impaired. This initiative is part of its broader mission to integrate people with disabilities into society, providing them with the tools and resources necessary for full participation.

Embracing Braille: A Tool for Empowerment

Abudalee Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of ZHO, highlighted the UAE’s dedication to this cause under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The ZHO offers specialized services through the Care for the Blind Department, which operates the country’s sole Braille printing press. Established in 2000, the press produces educational materials, curricula, and other resources in Braille, empowering those with visual impairments to gain knowledge independently.

Commemorating World Braille Day

As the world observed World Braille Day, the ZHO took the opportunity to emphasize Braille’s importance as a means for the blind to participate fully in society. The organization marked the occasion by releasing 20 publications in Braille on the 52nd Union Day, covering a range of national stories and laws relevant to people with disabilities. The publications were distributed to public libraries, thus ensuring their accessibility to blind readers and further emphasizing the significance of Braille.

Impact of Braille: Numbers Speak

Since 2006, the number of students benefitting from Braille-printed school curricula has reached 906, a testament to the impact of the ZHO’s efforts. The organization has made strides not only in education but also in various entities that have benefitted from Braille materials. In addition to providing resources, the ZHO continues to offer training and consultation services in the field, underscoring the importance of Braille for independence and equal access to information for the blind and visually impaired.

Education
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Education

