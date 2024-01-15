en English
Education

UAE’s Education Council Sets Course for 2024, Aligns with Presidential Priorities

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
UAE’s Education Council Sets Course for 2024, Aligns with Presidential Priorities

The Minister of Education in the United Arab Emirates, His Excellency Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, took the lead in the 22nd assembly of the Coordinating Council for Higher Education. The congregation was graced by the presence of several high-ranking officials and representatives from different higher education institutions (HEIs) across the nation.

Aligning with the President’s Priorities for 2024

The principal focus of the meeting was to propel the country’s educational sector forward, aligning it with the priorities outlined by President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the year 2024. The council explored various strategies designed to enhance higher education and stimulate scientific research, with an ultimate goal of equipping students with the skills and knowledge requisite for the labor market.

Evaluating and Discussing Educational Programs

The meeting’s agenda was quite comprehensive, encompassing an assessment of the Higher Colleges of Technology’s (HCT) programs and initiatives. The council also entered into discussions regarding health educational programs tailored for Emirates Health Services (EHS).

Guidance for Federal HEIs

A significant part of the discourse was devoted to examining a guidance document for federal HEIs. This document pertains to the admission process, teaching methods, and qualification procedures for students of determination, ensuring that every learner is given the opportunity to excel.

The Coordinating Council for Higher Education, established in 2014, carries the responsibility of overseeing higher education matters in the UAE. This includes ensuring that strategic plans among HEIs are in alignment, and implementing higher education policies that will drive the nation forward.

Education
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

