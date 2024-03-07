TVET Authority Announces 36,000 Graduates and 1,000 New Teacher Hires Based on Merit in 1402

In a significant move towards improving education and employment in the technical and vocational sector, the Technical Vocational Education and Training Authority (TVET) has announced the graduation of 36,000 students across its institutes for the solar year 1402. Ghulam Haidar Shahamat, the acting head of TVET, revealed these figures during the "Information Presentation about the Employment of Outstanding Graduates" program, marking a milestone in the authority's efforts to enhance skill-based education and employment opportunities in the region.

Advertisment

Revolutionizing Education and Employment

During the event, Shahamat shared ambitious plans for the future, including the hiring of 1,000 new teachers by the end of the current solar year. This initiative aims not only to bolster the teaching staff across TVET institutes but also to ensure that these new hires are selected through a process emphasizing merit and fair competition. Shahamat stated, "After the survey we conducted, 1,000 of our students who graduated from the first to the fifth rank classes will be employed as contractual teachers this year." This approach signifies a departure from previous practices, where hiring decisions were often influenced by relationships or tribal affiliations rather than expertise and qualifications.

Merit-Based Hiring: A New Era

Advertisment

Shahamat elaborated on the new hiring plan, highlighting its focus on fair competition and the recognition of talent and hard work. "In some places, they were appointed due to tribal relations; but with the plan we have, work is given to its rightful owners, which encourages students and creates healthy competition," he explained. This shift towards merit-based hiring is expected to improve the quality of education within TVET institutes, empowering students and setting a precedent for employment practices in the region.

Employment Prospects for Graduates

Additionally, Shahamat announced that approximately 2,590 graduates of the TVET authority are anticipated to secure employment with professionals in key provinces such as Kandahar, Herat, Jalalabad, and Kabul. This development underscores the authority's commitment to not only providing quality education but also facilitating meaningful employment opportunities for its graduates, thereby contributing to the economic development of the region.

As the TVET Authority moves forward with its plans, the focus on merit-based hiring and the significant number of graduates entering the workforce are poised to bring about positive changes in the technical and vocational education landscape. This transformative approach aims to enhance the quality of education, foster healthy competition among students, and ensure that job opportunities are accessible to those who truly deserve them. With these initiatives, the TVET Authority is setting a new standard for educational excellence and employment equity in the region, promising a brighter future for its graduates and the communities they will serve.