Turkish University Rector Visits Baku Higher Oil School, Discusses Collaboration

İzmir Katip Çelebi University's Rector, Saffet Köse, recently paid a visit to Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) in Azerbaijan, where he embarked on a comprehensive tour of the university campus. The tour included an extensive briefing by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov on the state-of-the-art teaching facilities, innovative research environment, and the noteworthy accomplishments of BHOS students and alumni.

Enhancing Cooperation through Exchange Programs

The conversation between the two rectors underscored the existing cooperation under the Erasmus+KA171 and Inter-University Exchange programs. These initiatives have facilitated valuable internships for students and teachers alike. To date, 5 students and 3 teachers from BHOS have had the opportunity to intern at İzmir Katip Çelebi University, while the Turkish university has hosted 11 teachers and 1 student from BHOS.

Looking Towards a Collaborative Future

During their dialogue, both rectors stressed the importance of expanding their relationship further. The ongoing exchange programs not only provide practical experience but also cultivate a strong bond between the universities, encouraging knowledge sharing and cultural exchange. By fostering such relationships, both universities aim to enhance their global presence and contribute to the international academic community.

Recognizing Excellence and Fostering Respect

As a mark of recognition and respect for his contributions, Saffet Köse was awarded the 'Guest of Honor' plaque by BHOS at the conclusion of the visit. This gesture signifies the mutual respect and admiration shared between the two educational institutions, further strengthening their commitment to shared academic pursuits and collaboration.