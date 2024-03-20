Turkish Maarif Foundation Enhances Education in Somalia, Respects Cultural Heritage

The Turkish Maarif Foundation (TMV) recently hosted an iftar dinner in Mogadishu, Somalia, highlighting its commitment to improving education while honoring local culture and traditions. TMV President Dr. Birol Akgün, alongside dignitaries such as Türkiye's Ambassador to Mogadishu, Alper Aktaş, and other notable guests, shared insights into the foundation's educational initiatives across Somalia.

Advertisment

Empowering Education, Preserving Heritage

During the iftar, Dr. Akgün emphasized TMV's global presence, with schools in 52 countries, including Somalia. He stressed the importance of providing a modernized education system that also safeguards students' cultural roots. "We open these schools in Africa to find solutions to Africa's problems together and we invest in the future of friendly countries like Somalia," Akgün stated. This approach aims to empower students by equipping them with contemporary skills while ensuring they remain connected to their heritage.

Strengthening Bonds Through Education

Advertisment

Ambassador Aktaş highlighted the various initiatives TMV has undertaken in Somalia, including charitable works, to touch the hearts of the Somali people. The foundation's efforts go beyond mere academic education, fostering a sense of community and support for the Somali population. TMV's schools in Hargeisa and Mogadishu, spanning three campuses, currently serve thousands of students, testament to the foundation's significant impact on Somalia's educational landscape.

A Future Built on Solidarity and Education

The iftar dinner in Mogadishu not only served as a platform to discuss TMV's educational contributions but also reaffirmed Türkiye's solidarity with Somalia. By focusing on education that respects and preserves cultural identity, TMV is setting a precedent for how educational initiatives can contribute to societal development. The foundation's work in Somalia is a prime example of how investing in education can foster long-term friendships between nations, paving the way for a brighter, more interconnected future.