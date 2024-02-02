Tunisian Cabinet Meeting: Strategizing for the 2024/2025 Academic Year

Under the vigilant leadership of Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, the Tunisian government convened an intense Cabinet meeting at the Government Palace in Kasbah. The primary focus of this meeting was to discuss and strategize for the 2024/2025 academic year. The government's commitment to education was in full display as the Prime Minister underscored the necessity of establishing favorable conditions and ensuring a comprehensive readiness, covering organizational, financial, and logistical aspects, for the upcoming academic year.

Tackling the National Paper Needs

In a bid to ensure the successful commencement and smooth operation of the academic year, the meeting brought the national paper needs under scrutiny. A significant emphasis was placed on the role of the National Cellulose and Esparto Paper Company (SNCPA). The company is expected to fulfill its crucial function of supplying essential materials for the production of subsidized textbooks and exercise books. This discussion underscored the symbiotic relationship between industrial production and education, a necessary cog for the smooth functioning of the educational machinery in the country.

Ensuring Price Stability

Amid global economic fluctuations and rising inflation rates, the Tunisian Cabinet made a determined decision to maintain the current prices of educational materials for the next school year. This move is a clear demonstration of the government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of the students and their families, ensuring that education remains accessible and affordable for all.

A Collective Ministerial Effort

The meeting was a collective ministerial effort, with high-level ministers participating in the strategic planning. The attendees included the ministers of Finance, Social Affairs, Economy and Planning, Industry, Mines and Energy, and Education. Each minister brought their unique perspective and expertise to the table, contributing to the formulation of a comprehensive strategy for the forthcoming academic year.