Tulsa Elementary Rewards Good Behavior with Book Vending Machine: Enhancing Reading and Math Skills

In an innovative move to boost reading and behavior, Lindbergh Elementary in Tulsa has introduced a unique vending machine that dispenses books instead of snacks. Principal James Issacs emphasizes that this machine accepts not cash, but points earned through good behavior, effort, and kindness in the classroom.

Fifth-grader Sophia Arizola shares how this initiative has boosted her confidence and leadership skills in class.

Revolutionizing Rewards: Books for Points

The brainchild behind this unconventional vending machine is to encourage positive behavior while fostering a love for reading among students. Principal Issacs details how students can earn points for classroom contributions, which they can then spend on books ranging from 'Goosebumps' to 'Harry Potter'. This initiative aligns with Tulsa Public Schools' goal to enhance reading scores, offering a creative solution to get books into students' hands and homes.

Building Skills Beyond Reading

Aside from promoting reading, the book vending machine serves as a practical lesson in math and budgeting. Principal Issacs explains the importance of teaching students to manage their points effectively, equating the process to budgeting for a desired item. This hands-on approach not only improves reading skills but also introduces basic financial literacy and decision-making at an early age.

Impact on Students and School Culture

The vending machine has not only made reading more accessible but has also positively influenced school culture. Students like Sophia Arizola find motivation in earning points and taking leadership roles in their learning process. Principal Issacs hopes that by rewarding positive behavior and academic effort with books, they can build a stronger, more engaged, and literate student body, setting a precedent for other schools to follow.

This innovative approach at Lindbergh Elementary underscores the importance of creative solutions in education. By rewarding students with books for their positive behavior and efforts, the school is laying a foundation for lifelong reading habits, improved academic performance, and valuable life skills. As this program continues to develop, it serves as a model for how schools can motivate students in multifaceted ways, potentially transforming educational practices far beyond Tulsa.