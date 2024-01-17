Tucson Unified School District to Sell Current Headquarters, Purchase New Location

In a significant move, the Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is selling its longstanding headquarters at 1010 E. 10th St. to MDL Development, LLC for a sum of $17.5 million. The decision, which came after a 4-1 vote by the TUSD Governing Board, has board member Sadie Shaw as the sole dissenter, voicing concerns about whether the buyer's plans align with the neighborhood's development vision.

A Change in Buyers

The selling price of the TUSD headquarters is about $1 million less than an earlier offer from a different company. However, the reasons for this shift in buyer preference remain undisclosed, sparking curiosity and speculation. The existing headquarters, a fixture for over 70 years, is slated for conversion into multi-family living spaces, marking a significant change in the neighborhood's landscape.

Moving to a New Location

Simultaneously, the Governing Board is progressing with the acquisition of the University of Arizona Service Annex at 220 W. Sixth St. The proposed new home for the TUSD headquarters comes with a price tag of $11.6 million. This move is yet to receive the green light from the Arizona Board of Regents, but if approved, it will result in a surplus of over $1.3 million for the district even after accounting for the cost of essential renovations and repairs to the old headquarters.

Reallocating Bond Funds

The relocation is part of a larger strategy that includes the recent voter approval of a $480 million bond issue. These funds were initially earmarked for various district projects, including the renovation of the existing headquarters. With the impending move, these bond funds will now be redirected to other projects, ensuring that the district's developmental plans remain uninterrupted despite the change in headquarters.