Education

Tuanku Muhriz Advocates Unity, Education, and Good Governance on Negri Sembilan’s 250th Royalty Anniversary

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Tuanku Muhriz Advocates Unity, Education, and Good Governance on Negri Sembilan’s 250th Royalty Anniversary

On the 250th anniversary of Negri Sembilan’s royalty, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, the Yang di-Pertuan Besar, echoed the importance of unity and the necessity to uphold the Rukun Negara, Malaysia’s foundational national principles. The event coincided with his 76th birthday, providing a platform for reflection on global conflicts and injustices, alongside an urgent call to Malaysians to foster an improved understanding and practice of the Rukun Negara.

Unity, Interaction, and Good Governance

Tuanku Muhriz highlighted the importance of a responsible society and good governance as integral components of a unified nation. He advocated for increased interaction among people of different cultures and religions to cultivate mutual respect and good social behavior. The pillar of unity, he believes, rests firmly on the shoulders of its citizens, nurtured by understanding and respect for diversity.

Education: Strengthening National Values

In his capacity as the Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the Ruler emphasized the role of education in reinforcing the values of Rukun Negara. He advocated for its teachings to be incorporated from primary levels to higher levels of understanding. A graduate in law himself, Tuanku Muhriz posits education as the vehicle that molds responsible and aware citizens.

Integrity, Service, and Accountability

Tuanku Muhriz is a champion of integrity and service, receiving recognition for his efforts in healthcare with awards like the Honorary Fellowship from the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh. His call for elected representatives to prioritize the people’s interests and demand political accountability resonates with his people-first approach. He commended the state’s management of economic challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and outlined government initiatives to tackle the cost of living, job opportunities, and income disparities.

Known for his approachable demeanor, Tuanku Muhriz continues to be a beloved figure to his subjects, embodying the values he so ardently promotes and serving as a beacon of unity and integrity in turbulent times.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

