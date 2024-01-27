Troy University Announces Chancellor's List, Recognizing Academic Excellence

Troy University, known for its broad educational outreach, has announced its Chancellor's List for the Fall Semester and Term 2 of the 2023-2024 academic year. This prestigious list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have achieved a perfect 4.0-grade point average while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours. A significant number of students from Enterprise have made this illustrious list, reflecting the academic prowess of the locale's youth.

Academic Excellence Recognized

Among those named to the Chancellor's List are students from across the region, including Jasmine Cooper, Hannah Heitzman, Joseph Chalker, and others, demonstrating the diverse breadth of academically exceptional students at Troy University. This recognition not only honors their individual academic achievements but also underscores the institution's commitment to fostering intellectual growth.

Troy University, a public institution, is known for its large student body of 22,500 and a significant alumni network of 154,000 members. It offers a traditional college experience on its Troy campus, complemented by the focused attention it provides to adult learners at its other campuses in Dothan, Montgomery, and Phenix City. The university's reach extends beyond the physical campuses to various global locations and online platforms, reflecting its international presence.