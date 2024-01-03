en English
Education

Trinity College Dublin Invites Student Applications for Temporary Housekeeping Roles

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:31 am EST
Trinity College, Dublin, a centuries-old institution renowned for championing educational diversity, has rolled out an employment opportunity for students seeking part-time work. In a bid to consolidate its commitment to providing optimal on-campus facilities, the university is recruiting housekeeping assistants for temporary contracts during the forthcoming academic term.

Opportunity Knocks for Students

In a move that dovetails with the university’s vision of facilitating student employment, the call for applications is particularly aimed at students exploring avenues for part-time work. The positions, centered on early morning cleaning tasks, represent not just a source of income but an opportunity to contribute to the upkeep of the historic campus. The university is offering a competitive hourly wage of €15.50, making the roles both financially rewarding and socially fulfilling.

Navigating the Time Commitment

The temporary roles demand a manageable commitment of approximately 10 hours per week, primarily between the wakeful hours of 6:30am and 8:30am. This scheduling, thoughtfully designed, ensures that student employees can balance their work commitments with academic pursuits. The temporary contracts are set to conclude in tandem with the end of the upcoming academic term, which draws to a close on Friday, April 19.

Application Process and Deadlines

Aspirants to these positions are required to submit their resumes via email to [email protected], the official contact for this recruitment drive. The application window remains open until Friday, January 5, giving interested candidates ample time to apply. For further updates, individuals can refer to the Dublin news homepage or sign up for the Dublin Live breaking news service on WhatsApp. Furthermore, the announcement also highlighted the community’s access to special offers and promotions, with a nod to the Privacy Notice, reinforcing the university’s commitment to transparency and privacy.

Education Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

