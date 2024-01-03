en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Trinity College Dublin Expresses Regret Over Misstep Involving Paddy Cosgrave and the Israel-Hamas Conflict

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
Trinity College Dublin Expresses Regret Over Misstep Involving Paddy Cosgrave and the Israel-Hamas Conflict

On a fateful day in October, Trinity College Dublin, the oldest university in Ireland, found itself amidst a whirlwind of controversy. The university’s official social media page had reposted a tweet showing support for Paddy Cosgrave, the founder of the Web Summit. The original tweet was penned by Hazel Chu, a Green Party councillor, who stood by Cosgrave amidst a backlash for his remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict. This social media misstep led to Cosgrave’s resignation and a wave of public criticism.

Unintended Endorsement

On October 23, an alert member of the public reached out to Trinity, leading them to privately express regret over the incident. An internal investigation revealed that a regrettable error led to the repost of the tweet on Trinity’s official page. The university had not intended to take a stand on the volatile Israel-Hamas conflict, nor endorse Cosgrave’s views. Once the error was identified, the repost was promptly removed.

The Backdrop: Israel-Hamas Conflict

It’s important to understand the backdrop against which this controversy unfolded. The Israel-Hamas conflict saw a high point with the assassination of Saleh al Arouri, a founder of Hamas’ military wing, the al Qassam Brigades, in a strike in Beirut. This significant blow to Hamas’ leadership abroad and Hezbollah, particularly as it occurred in their stronghold in Beirut, escalated tensions between Lebanon and Israel. The death of Arouri, a key figure in forging ties between Hamas and Iran-backed Hezbollah, has set the stage for a potential increase in hostilities.

Tech for Palestine: A Ray of Hope?

In the midst of the protracted Israel-Hamas discord, a new coalition in the tech industry emerged. Tech for Palestine launched with the mission to support the Palestinian people and advocate for a permanent ceasefire in the region. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the conflict, provide a platform for tech industry individuals to express their support for Palestine, and create open source projects, tools, and data to advocate for Palestinians. Notable figures in the industry have already pledged their support, and there are plans to collaborate with Palestinian organizations, mentor Palestinian startups, and offer cloud credits to support their growth.

0
Education Ireland Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ICPC Chairman Engages with Journalist over Degree Fraud Scandal

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Kwesi Afrifa: MIT's Urban Planning Innovator Bridging Tech and Culture

By Geeta Pillai

Concacaf Bolsters Opportunities for Jamaican and Regional Football Coaches

By Salman Khan

Common Curriculum Mandate Stirs Debate in Education Sector

By Olalekan Adigun

Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate E ...
@Business · 3 mins
Samsung Unveils Special Discount Programs For Students And Corporate E ...
heart comment 0
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship

By BNN Correspondents

Tarin Alaniz-Mederos: A Beacon of Positivity and Mentorship
Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A Boost for Research Talents

By Dil Bar Irshad

Odisha Government Launches Mukhya Mantri Research Fellowship Test: A Boost for Research Talents
Ohio Human Development Report: A Need for Improvement Beyond Economics

By Olalekan Adigun

Ohio Human Development Report: A Need for Improvement Beyond Economics
Latest Headlines
World News
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
59 seconds
Nestel Joins Raw Story; Trump's 2024 Run Under Scrutiny
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
1 min
Al Ahli Dominates Isa Town in Zain Bahrain Basketball League
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
2 mins
Bapatla: A Tapestry of Politics, Education, and Tourism in the Heart of India
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
2 mins
Edmonton Oilers Triumph Over Philadelphia Flyers: Skinner and McDavid Shine
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
2 mins
Kyrgyz Parliament and KOICA Partner for Parliamentary Digitalization
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
2 mins
Community Bands Together in Weston-Super-Mare to Increase Public Access to Defibrillators
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
2 mins
Aryna Sabalenka Begins 2023 Season with a Swift Victory at Brisbane International
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
3 mins
Arkansas Razorbacks Acquire Speedster Jordan 'Flash' Anthony in Strategic Move
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
3 mins
South African Public Servants Illegally Claiming Social Grants: A Deep Dive
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
55 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app