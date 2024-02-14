Trinity College Dublin Appoints Professor John Kelleher as New Chair of Computer Science and Director of the ADAPT Centre

In a transformative move for Trinity College Dublin, Professor John Kelleher takes the helm as the Chair of Computer Science and Director of the ADAPT Centre. With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in AI research, Prof. Kelleher is poised to steer Trinity towards unprecedented heights in artificial intelligence.

Advertisment

A Trailblazer in AI Research

Prof. Kelleher's research prowess is evident in his extensive work across various domains, including healthcare and sustainability. His groundbreaking contributions to stroke care, natural language processing, and machine translation have significantly impacted the field. In the last five years alone, he has published over 200 peer-reviewed papers, demonstrating an unyielding commitment to advancing AI.

Securing over €11 million in competitive research funding, Prof. Kelleher's success is not only academic but also financial. This achievement is a testament to his ability to garner support and resources for projects that push the boundaries of AI research.

Advertisment

A Passionate Educator and Mentor

Beyond his research accomplishments, Prof. Kelleher has proven to be an exceptional academic leader and educator. He has trained 120 PhD students across five universities, shaping the minds that will drive the future of AI and computer science.

A Visionary Leader for Trinity's AI Future

As the Chair of Computer Science and Director of the ADAPT Centre at Trinity College Dublin, Prof. Kelleher aims to further integrate advanced research and practical applications in computer science and AI. His strategic vision for research excellence will undoubtedly position Trinity as a leader in AI, both in Ireland and on the global stage.

With Prof. John Kelleher at the forefront of Trinity's AI journey, the future of computer science at the esteemed institution looks brighter than ever. His appointment, which took effect on February 14, 2024, marks a new chapter in Trinity's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in AI research and education.