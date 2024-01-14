Tribhuvan University Gears Up for Upcoming Tasks, Yet Human Resource Hurdles Remain

Pushparaj Joshi, the Examination Controller of Tribhuvan University (TU), has confidently declared the completion of all necessary preparations for the impending tasks, except for the crucial aspect of human resource management. This announcement throws light on the readiness of the university in various administrative processes, yet it underlines the vital role that human resource management plays in the successful execution of university operations.

An Online Leap

Pushparaj Joshi has been spearheading the development of an online system that promises to make services like certificate requests, name and address corrections, and re-totalling accessible to students from the comfort of their homes. This system, a result of two years of diligent work, is set to be implemented from mid-January.

The Human Resource Hurdle

While the procedural and logistical facets appear to be well in place, Joshi has drawn attention to the lack of trained human resources. The current staff strength, he points out, is insufficient for the effective implementation of the new online system. The concern underlines the need for an efficient human resource management system, a crucial cog in the machinery of university operations.

Expansion Plans

Apart from the digital leap, the university is also preparing to establish another office targeting the Madhesh province. This move signifies the University’s intent to expand its operations and reach. It also underscores the importance of efficient human resource management in facilitating the University’s growth.

As the University stands on the threshold of digital transformation and expansion, the success of its endeavours hinges heavily on its ability to overcome the human resource hurdles. With adequate staffing and effective human resource management, the University’s ambitious plans may well come to fruition.