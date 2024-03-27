Tribhuvan University Faces Unprecedented Student Shortage, Suspends Several Classes

At Tribhuvan University (TU), Nepal's largest university, an unprecedented shortage of students has led to the suspension of several classes across its departments and constituent colleges. This crisis has emerged despite the university initiating classes at the master’s level with new enrollments. Notably, departments such as Tri-Chandra and Ratna Rajya Laxmi have ceased classes for certain programs due to insufficient student numbers, highlighting a significant challenge in the country's higher education sector.

Chronicling the Crisis

The shortage of students has been so acute that some departments have not attracted a single student for enrollment. While subjects like English, Political Science, and History have seen sufficient enrollment numbers, others have been less fortunate, leading to temporary suspensions. The Central Department of Education at TU, for instance, is grappling with a severe shortage, operating far below its required minimum of 10 students per program. Efforts to attract more students through re-entrance exams have largely been unsuccessful, signaling a broader disinterest or shift in student preferences.

Impact on Academic Programs

The repercussions of this student shortage are far-reaching. Some of the country's most prestigious colleges, including the Tri-Chandra Campus and the Ratna Rajya Laxmi Campus, have been forced to halt their master’s programs in certain disciplines. In contrast, departments that have historically seen low enrollment, like those of Linguistics and Hindi, are facing existential threats. The situation is so dire that the Amrit Science College is contemplating discontinuing some of its master's programs if the trend persists. This alarming decline in student numbers is prompting a reevaluation of academic offerings and may lead to significant restructuring within TU and its affiliates.

Exploring the Underlying Causes

The causes behind this dwindling interest in certain academic programs are multifaceted. Factors such as changing job market demands, the allure of foreign education, and possibly the curriculum's relevance to contemporary needs are contributing to this trend. Professors and department heads are striving to attract students by highlighting the career opportunities their courses offer and emphasizing the quality of education. However, these efforts have yet to yield the desired turnaround in enrollment numbers, suggesting that deeper systemic changes may be necessary to revitalise interest in these academic programs.

This unprecedented situation at Tribhuvan University not only reflects the shifting dynamics within Nepal's higher education landscape but also raises questions about the future of certain academic disciplines. As the university and its constituent colleges navigate these challenging times, the need for adaptive strategies and curricular innovation has never been more apparent. The outcome of these efforts will likely shape the direction of higher education in Nepal for years to come, determining the viability of diverse academic programs in an ever-evolving global context.