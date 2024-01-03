en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Transforming South Sudan’s Education: A Graduate’s Innovative App for Exam Results

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:15 am EST
Transforming South Sudan’s Education: A Graduate’s Innovative App for Exam Results

In a groundbreaking move for South Sudan’s education system, Khamis Cons Christopher, a Computer Science graduate from the University of Juba, has developed a mobile application geared towards transforming the way primary school examination results are disseminated. The app, christened ‘PLC Results Apps,’ was completed in late 2020 and aims to replace the conventional method of physically retrieving examination results from centers.

A Solution for the Digital Age

In the digital era, the introduction of such an application is a significant stride. Christopher’s innovation provides a seamless, user-friendly interface where students or their guardians can input an index number to locate examination results. This shift towards online accessibility not only promotes convenience but also aligns with the global trend of digitalizing education.

Presenting to the Ministry

Christopher, currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration with a focus on Project Management, is prepared to present his mobile application to the Ministry of General Education and Instruction. His intention goes beyond just showcasing the application; he has expressed readiness to hand over the entire project, inclusive of the development of the database and its integration into the ministry’s server.

The Impact on South Sudan’s Education

The adoption of the ‘PLC Results Apps’ by the Ministry could potentially revolutionize the way South Sudan’s education system operates. It would set a precedent for other digital transitions within the sector, contributing towards a more efficient and modern education system. The app’s logo proudly features the emblem of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction, symbolizing the bridge Christopher aims to build between traditional education methods and contemporary technology.

0
Education South Sudan
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sreenarayanaguru Open University Pioneers with New UGC-Approved Programs

By Rafia Tasleem

Sri Lanka's Advanced Level Examinations Set to Commence: A Critical Academic Milestone for 346,976 Candidates

By Muhammad Jawad

Rebecca Malmquist Steps into Presidency of IAAO, Marks Historic Milestone

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Redefining Education in India: The Rise of EdTech and the Road Ahead

By Rafia Tasleem

Effingham County School District Unveils STARS Childcare Centers ...
@Education · 12 mins
Effingham County School District Unveils STARS Childcare Centers ...
heart comment 0
Ohio’s Governor’s Merit Scholarship: A Strategic Move for Talent Retention

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ohio's Governor's Merit Scholarship: A Strategic Move for Talent Retention
Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development

By Wojciech Zylm

Caribbean Youth Summit: A Call for Youth Involvement in Sustainable Development
Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead

By Bijay Laxmi

Pennsylvania Governor Shapiro Braces for a Challenging Year Ahead
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations

By Wojciech Zylm

Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Plagiarism Allegations
Latest Headlines
World News
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
11 seconds
Warriors vs. Settlers: A Clash of Determination in the Barbados T10 Cricket Tournament
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
24 seconds
Biathlon World Cup at Oberhof Delayed Due to Weather; French Athletes Demoted
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
31 seconds
All-Ireland Strategy Urged to Combat Lough Neagh's Toxic Algae Problem
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
33 seconds
Top GOP Leader Tom Emmer Endorses Donald Trump for 2024 Presidential Run
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
35 seconds
Leon Lundy and Kingsley Smith Appointed to New Government Positions in the Bahamas
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
56 seconds
INOVIO Gears Up to Submit BLA for Potential RRP Treatment
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
1 min
Kamloops RCMP: A Lifeline in the Opioid Crisis
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
2 mins
FHA Faces Backlash Over Demolition Plans in Zhidu Village
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
2 mins
Football Finance Under Scrutiny: The Case for Stronger Regulation
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
5 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app