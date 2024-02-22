Transforming Lives Through Literacy: How a Syracuse University Senior and a Generous Grant Are Making a Difference

Imagine a world where every child reads confidently, where the gap between potential and opportunity narrows with each page turned. This is the vision that drives Katie McPeak, a senior at Syracuse University, and the force behind the significant expansion of the SU Literacy Corps (SULC). Inspired by a desire to give back and fueled by a recent $700,000 grant, McPeak and her fellow tutors are rewriting futures, one student at a time.

Advertisment

Lighting the Path to Literacy

In the heart of Syracuse, a beacon of hope shines brightly for students struggling with literacy. The SULC, operating under the auspices of the Shaw Center, has long been a pivotal part of the educational landscape in the Syracuse City School District and beyond. With a focus on elementary through high school students, the program aims not just to teach reading and writing but to ignite a lifelong passion for learning. McPeak, reflecting on her journey, shares, "It's more than tutoring; it's about building connections and showing these kids they're capable of incredible things."

A Grant That Changed the Game

Advertisment

The turning point for the SULC came in January, with the award of a $700,000 grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation. This windfall, the largest of 32 grants bestowed upon Onondaga County, has allowed the program to dramatically increase its reach. Freed from the constraints of federal work-study eligibility, the SULC has welcomed approximately 100 new undergraduate tutors into its ranks. This expansion means that nearly 30,000 hours of literacy tutoring will be delivered annually, aiming to close the achievement gap for 1,000 students in classrooms and after-school programs across the community.

The Future of Literacy in Syracuse

The impact of the grant and the dedication of tutors like McPeak are already being felt. With 91 tutors now active, up from 30 to 40 in previous years, the program is set to transform the educational landscape of Syracuse. Yet, it's the personal stories of growth and achievement that truly measure success. McPeak recounts the story of a young student who, after months of tutoring, read aloud confidently for the first time. "It's moments like these," McPeak says, "that remind us why we do what we do." Looking ahead, the SULC is committed to not only maintaining this momentum but building on it, ensuring that every child in Syracuse has the support they need to thrive academically.

The SULC's journey, bolstered by the generous Mother Cabrini Health Foundation grant, reflects a powerful synergy between university resources and community needs. It's a testament to what can be achieved when compassion meets action, and it underscores the indispensable role of literacy in shaping brighter futures. For Katie McPeak and her fellow tutors, the work continues — one word, one student, one dream at a time.