Toyota USA Foundation Invests $9.3M in Chandler, Tempe for STEM Education Boost

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 5, 2024 – Toyota USA Foundation announced a significant grant of up to $9.3 million to enhance science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education in Chandler and Tempe schools. This initiative is part of the broader Driving Possibilities program, aiming to prepare students for future STEM careers.

Advertisment

According to Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation at Toyota, and Scott Cooke, Toyota Financial Services president and CEO, the investment will support the creation of a STEM Curriculum Pathway for elementary and middle school students. Furthermore, it aims to establish community resource centers to provide after-school and essential services for students and their families.

Driving Possibilities: A National Initiative

Launched in 2022, Driving Possibilities stands as Toyota's national career readiness and community engagement endeavor. It seeks to prepare the youth for tomorrow's careers by uniting educators, nonprofits, and communities. This initiative is the largest and most comprehensive in Toyota's history, funded by the Toyota USA Foundation, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), and Toyota Financial Services (TFS).

Advertisment

Expanding Educational Opportunities

The grants aim to lay a solid foundation for Chandler and Tempe area schools, making them the sixth site to launch the Driving Possibilities program. This initiative builds on Toyota's sixty-year legacy of community support across the U.S., modeled after the success in West Dallas. Toyota’s commitment to education, particularly in STEM fields, underscores the importance of equipping students with the necessary skills and knowledge to pursue their dreams.

Investing in the Future

The Toyota USA Foundation, a charitable endowment, focuses on supporting educational programs that serve PreK-12 students across the United States. With this latest grant, Toyota not only reaffirms its commitment to advancing STEM education but also to fostering community engagement and support. This initiative represents a significant step toward narrowing educational gaps and creating limitless possibilities for all students.

As the world moves towards a more technologically advanced future, investments in STEM education are crucial. Toyota's initiative in Chandler and Tempe exemplifies how corporations can play a pivotal role in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. This effort not only benefits the immediate communities but also contributes to the broader goal of fostering a well-educated and skilled workforce ready to tackle the jobs of tomorrow.