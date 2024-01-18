Toll Brothers Unveils Innovative Design Studio and Launches New Community

Renowned luxury home builder, Toll Brothers, is taking a leap forward in the home buying experience with the introduction of its groundbreaking Design Studio. In this state-of-the-art facility, home buyers are offered a one-stop-shopping opportunity, where they can customize their homes under the guidance of expert Design Consultants.

Revolutionizing the Home Buying Experience

The Design Studio enables buyers to choose from a wide range of options for flooring, cabinetry, countertops, and other finishes, paving the way for them to design their dream homes. This move is part of Toll Brothers' commitment to provide top tier design features, premium finishes, and personalization options to its clients.

Launching CrossCreek: A Community Nestled in Nature

In addition to the Design Studio, Toll Brothers is launching CrossCreek, a serene community located along a peaceful creek in Georgia. CrossCreek offers spacious floor plans and a strategic location, surrounded by amenities and attractions such as Halcyon, Avalon, and The Collection at Forsyth. The community is also served by the highly regarded South Forsyth High School, making it an ideal place for families seeking quality education for their children.

Proximity to Key Cities and Highways

Residents of CrossCreek will not only enjoy the tranquility of the creek but also the convenience of its location. The community provides easy access to major highways and several cities including Suwanee, Alpharetta, Duluth, Roswell, Milton, John's Creek, and Downtown Atlanta. This connectivity, coupled with the peaceful environment, makes CrossCreek a perfect blend of rural charm and urban convenience.

A Legacy of Excellence in Home Building

With over half a century in the business, Toll Brothers has established itself as a leader in the home building industry. The company's excellence has been acknowledged through numerous accolades, including being named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2023 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies. Toll Brothers' reputation is further solidified by its recognition as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and Professional Builder magazine.

Operating in multiple states and offering a myriad of services including architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, and landscape services, Toll Brothers continues to revolutionize the home building industry. The launch of the Design Studio and the CrossCreek community are the latest testament to the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.