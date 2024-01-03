Tipperary Sees a Rise in Education Levels, Reveals CSO Data

New data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) reveals a discernible shift in the educational landscape of Tipperary, Ireland. The average age at which individuals complete their education has notably increased from 19.3 in 2016 to 20.2 in 2022, a substantial leap from 18.6 in 2011. This trend suggests an extended engagement with the educational system by the residents of Tipperary, pointing towards a changing societal emphasis on prolonged learning.

Increasing Educational Attainment

Concurrent to this, there has been a marked increase in the number of individuals with third-level qualifications in the region. In 2022, 43,200 individuals reported having such qualifications, up from 34,900 in 2016. This significant upsurge accounts for 38% of the population over 15 years old. The number of PhD holders also witnessed an uptick, with 726 people making up 1.9% of all PhDs in the country.

Secondary Education and Beyond

The data also highlighted an increase of 500 people over 15 years of age who completed upper secondary education, totaling 32,900, representing 29% of the population over 15. Newport led the pack with the highest average education completion age at 21 years, with Nenagh and Clonmel trailing slightly behind. Carrick-On-Suir and Roscrea-Templemore, on the other hand, reported completion ages below the county average.

Early School Leaving and Unemployment

On the flip side, there was a dip in those who completed education at the Junior Certificate level by 600 people since 2016. Moreover, the number of individuals finishing school at primary level or with no formal education fell significantly from 14,200 in 2016 to 12,200. National statistics unveiled a correlation between unemployment and early education completion, with 37% of unemployed individuals finishing school before 19 years old, compared to 28% of employed individuals. This disparity underscores the potential implications of early school leaving on employment prospects. The CSO defined early-school leavers as those who ceased education before the age of 16, with the majority being men and over 60 years old. Consequently, the unemployment rate among early-school leavers stood at a staggering 15%, more than double the general population rate of 8%.