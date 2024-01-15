Tinopai Fishing Competition: A Community’s Triumph and Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The resounding success of the Tinopai fishing competition, held over a recent weekend, has served as a testament to the strength and unity of the community. The event, marking its triumphant return after several years, saw an impressive turnout of 361 participants from places as distant as Dunedin and Australia, all aboard a fleet of 125 vessels. The competition, more than a showcase of angling skills, was a catalyst for communal support, raising over $20,000 for the Tinopai School.

Fishing for Good

Both adults and children cast their lines into the waters in pursuit of the coveted prizes. Special accolades went to 12-year-old Isis Henare-Toka from Tinopai School, who emerged victorious in the children’s category. Adults David Peters and Andre Jebbink, on the other hand, reeled in the heaviest snappers in the inner and outer harbour contests respectively, with Peters’ catch tipping the scale at just over 5kg and Jebbink’s snapper weighing in at 6.65kg. These achievements underline the event’s inclusivity, where age and experience were no barriers to participation or success.

A Community United

The event was more than a fishing competition; it was a celebration of community spirit. The prize-giving ceremony turned into a family-friendly affair, with a large turnout and 350 hangi meals prepared by Ngā Tai Whakarongorua Marae. Erana Fenton, Chair of the Tinopai School Board, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming community support and unveiled plans to expand the event in 2025.

More Than Just a Fundraiser

Justine Daw from the Kaipara Moana Remediation (KMR) emphasized the significance of the competition, not just as a fundraising event for educational purposes but also as a platform for environmental awareness. The health of the Kaipara Moana, a vital lifeline for New Zealand’s snapper fishery, was brought to the forefront. KMR’s sponsorship of the event aligns with their commitment to improve the harbor’s condition through environmental restoration projects, reinforcing the message that every cast line and reeled snapper is a step towards a healthier, sustainable future.