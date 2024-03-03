Tim Rohweder: Proctor Principal Eyes Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent Role

The search for a new superintendent for the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board is underway, with interviews set for Wednesday and Thursday. Amidst the candidates, Proctor High School Principal Tim Rohweder stands out with a compelling narrative of dedication and growth within the educational sphere. Rohweder, having climbed the ranks from Social Studies Teacher to Principal at the same institution he once attended, embodies a passion for student success and educational leadership.

From Proctor High to Potential Superintendent

Rohweder's journey in education began in 2007 at Proctor High School, evolving from a teacher to the principal role in 2018. His commitment to student achievement and educator support has been a constant throughout his career. Rohweder emphasizes the importance of understanding each student's unique story and needs, aiming to provide tailored support. His leadership extends beyond academics, involving himself in various extracurricular activities, showcasing his holistic approach to education.

Educational Leadership and Continuous Learning

With a K-12 administration license and an Educational Specialist degree with a Superintendent License, Rohweder's educational qualifications are robust. His aspiration to learn and grow as a leader is evident in his pursuit of continuous education. Rohweder views the superintendent role as an opportunity to further influence educational improvement and community advancement. His track record of exceeding expectations, fostering relationships, and ensuring stability positions him as a strong candidate for the Sartell-St. Stephen superintendent post.

Building Relationships and Community Involvement

Rohweder's involvement in extracurricular activities, such as coaching football and baseball, coordinating mock trials, and leading geography bees, highlights his commitment to community and student engagement. These roles have allowed him to build meaningful relationships and contribute to a positive school culture. As the Sartell-St. Stephen School Board considers its next superintendent, Rohweder's multifaceted experience and leadership vision make him a standout candidate.

The selection of a new superintendent is a pivotal moment for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. With candidates like Tim Rohweder, the future holds promise for continued educational excellence and community growth. Rohweder's journey from Proctor High student to potential superintendent exemplifies the impact of dedicated educational leadership on both schools and communities at large.