Tigray High School Students to Continue with Old Curriculum Amidst Nationwide Educational Reform

High school students in Tigray, Ethiopia, will remain on the old academic syllabus in the face of a nationwide shift to a new curriculum. This decision, directly impacting Grade 12 students preparing for national exams, comes after discussions between the Ministry of Education and the Tigray Education Bureau. The move is a direct result of the extended disruption to the region's educational progress caused by the ongoing conflict.

Continuation of Old Curriculum Amid Nationwide Reforms

While the new curriculum, part of a larger initiative under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's administration to enhance educational quality, has been implemented in public and private high schools across Ethiopia, Tigray will maintain the old curriculum for the current and subsequent academic years. The decision is a response to the delay in academic activities, further compounded by a three-year interruption.

The Impact of Curriculum Differences on Education

Despite concerns about potential educational disparities arising from the differing curricula, Tewodros Shewarget, CEO for Curriculum Development at the Ministry, assured that the effect on students' progression to higher education would be minimal. The updated curriculum has made amendments to the required subjects for the Higher Education Entrance Certificate Examination, most notably removing civics and incorporating economics into the social science stream.

The Tigray Education Bureau, expecting an enrollment of over 2.4 million students, reports that only about 40% have been able to continue their education with the old curriculum amidst the sweeping educational reforms.