TIGA Announces 2024 Games Education Conference at Bournemouth University to Forge Industry-Education Ties

LONDON, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major announcement that marks a significant step toward bridging the gap between education and industry within the UK's video games sector, the TIGA Games Education Conference 2024 is set to take place on May 15th at Bournemouth University. With Creative Assembly, creators of the acclaimed Total War series, taking the lead as the headline sponsor, this conference is poised to serve as a pivotal platform for educators and developers alike. The event promises a day packed with keynotes and panel discussions aimed at tackling the pressing challenges facing the sector today, including but not limited to, skill needs, graduate employability, and the impact of evolving tools and technologies on education and development practices.

Charting the Course for the Future

The conference will delve into a broad range of subjects critical to the future of the UK games industry and its educational counterparts. From an in-depth analysis of the industry's opportunities and challenges in 2024 to discussions on enhancing graduate employability and developing successful partnerships between academia and the industry, the event is set to cover all bases. Particular emphasis will be placed on the role of developments in tools and technologies, such as AI and games engines, in shaping the future of game development and education.

Building Bridges between Academia and Industry

Dr. Richard Wilson OBE, CEO of TIGA, underscored the importance of the conference in fostering a synergistic relationship between the UK's higher education sector and the games development industry. By sharing knowledge and ideas, both sectors can accelerate best practice in games education and open new doors for collaboration. This event not only aims to address immediate concerns but also to lay the groundwork for long-term partnerships that could significantly benefit both the educational framework and the industry's developmental landscape.

A Forum for Diversity and Innovation

Beyond addressing industry challenges, the TIGA Games Education Conference 2024 is committed to promoting diversity and widening access to games education. Sessions discussing internships, placements, and industrial secondments will offer valuable insights into how the industry can become more inclusive and provide practical experiences to students. This focus on excellence in games research, innovation, and teaching aims to not only enhance the quality of education but also ensure it is accessible to a more diverse group of aspiring game developers.