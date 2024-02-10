Three Indiana Teachers Embark on Inspirational Journeys Funded by Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship

In the quiet town of Crown Point, Indiana, three high school teachers are about to embark on journeys that will take them across the country and deep into their passions. Eric Beard, Matthew Barno, and Ryan Collier have been awarded the prestigious Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship, a grant of up to $15,000 each to fund personal projects of exploration and rejuvenation.

Advertisment

The Beat Generation Beckons

Eric Beard, an English teacher, will trace the steps of the Beat Generation, delving into the works of Jack Kerouac and Ken Kesey in Northern California and Oregon. His journey includes a yoga and meditation retreat, an experience he hopes will bring new depth to his teaching. "I want to bring back something tangible, something that will enrich my classroom and inspire my students," Beard shares.

The Open Road Calls

Advertisment

Matthew Barno, a history teacher, plans to travel the iconic U.S. Route 66 to Santa Monica, California, then up the Pacific Coastal Highway to Seattle. He'll stop at various landmarks and points of interest, immersing himself in the history and culture of the places he visits. "This trip is about connecting with the past and making it relevant to my students," Barno explains.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

Ryan Collier, a science teacher, has planned a series of outdoor adventures. He'll spend ten days on a Wyoming cattle ranch, go dog-sledding in Minnesota, snorkeling in the Florida Keys, and backpacking through Michigan's Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. "I want to show my students that learning doesn't just happen in a classroom," Collier says. "It's all around us, in every experience."

Advertisment

These journeys, funded by the Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship, are more than just sabbaticals. They're investments in the teachers themselves, in their creativity, their passion, and their commitment to education. By exploring their interests and passions, these teachers hope to return to their classrooms with renewed energy and fresh perspectives, ready to inspire their students in new and innovative ways.

As Beard prepares to walk in the footsteps of the Beat Generation, Barno gears up for his coast-to-coast road trip, and Collier packs his bags for a series of outdoor adventures, they each carry with them the hope that their experiences will not only enrich their own lives but also the lives of their students.

In the words of Jack Kerouac, "The only people for me are the mad ones, the ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars." These teachers are embracing their inner mad ones, their inner explorers, and in doing so, they're lighting the way for their students to do the same.

Advertisment

The Lilly Endowment Teacher Creativity Fellowship Program is not just about funding trips or projects; it's about investing in the creative potential of teachers and the power of their inspiration. It's about recognizing that teaching is an art, and that like all artists, teachers need time and space to recharge, reflect, and create.

As Beard, Barno, and Collier set out on their journeys, they carry with them the support of their community, the hopes of their students, and the knowledge that their experiences will shape not only their own lives but the lives of countless others. They are living proof that education is a lifelong journey, a dance between exploration and instruction, between personal growth and professional commitment.

In the end, this story is not just about three teachers and their trips. It's about the transformative power of education, the importance of creativity and passion, and the enduring impact of inspiring teachers. It's about the journey, the destination, and everything in between.