The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:27 pm EST
In the throes of college application season, a pressing question resurfaces: is a four-year degree still worth it? Particularly as companies in technology and other sectors relax degree requirements for certain roles, the debate intensifies. However, recent data from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) offers a powerful counterargument. Bachelor’s degree holders, the report shows, earn on average 84% more than those armed with only a high school diploma.

Choice of Major: A Weighty Decision

But it’s not all about the degree; the choice of major plays a significant role. According to the CEW report, majors in the STEM (science, technology, engineering, math), health, and business fields lead to higher average annual wages from the entry-level stage through the career lifespan. In comparison, liberal arts and humanities majors often find themselves on the lower end of the earnings spectrum.

Regrets and Redirections

Despite the potential advantages of a degree, not all graduates bask in satisfaction. A recent ZipRecruiter survey of over 1,500 college graduates revealed that 44% of job seekers with college degrees regret their choice of major. The most-regretted majors? Journalism, sociology, communications, and education. Many of these graduates, in hindsight, would choose computer science or business administration.

Satisfaction and Security

The ZipRecruiter survey also uncovered an interesting trend: graduates from majors that lead to promising career prospects and high starting salaries reported higher satisfaction with their field of study. Majors such as computer science, criminology, engineering, nursing, business, and finance were among those with the most satisfied graduates. It seems that job security, alongside pay, is becoming an increasingly important factor, particularly in times of economic uncertainty and fears of recession.

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

