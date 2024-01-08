en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

The University of Hawai’i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
The University of Hawai’i Launches Space Sciences Initiative: A Leap Towards Technological Progress

The University of Hawai’i has announced a milestone project, the Space Sciences Initiative, which involves the establishment of a space engineering and instrument development center on the UH-Hilo campus. This innovative center will be part of the UH Institute for Astronomy and is expected to bring significant advantages to Hawaiʻi.

Envisioning a Technological Hub

The initiative is designed to attract millions of dollars in funding and to bolster Hawaiʻi‘s technology sector. This will inevitably lead to the creation of high-paying jobs on Hawaiʻi Island and throughout the state, becoming a beacon of progress and growth in the region. The state has allocated an initial $2 million to kickstart the design phase of the facility, with total construction costs projected to range between $30 to $40 million.

Educational Opportunities & Workforce Development

The center will not only be a hub of technological innovation but will also play a key role in education and workforce development. The facility will offer students practical experience in producing instruments for space missions and ground-based telescopes. It aims to nurture local talent by providing an academic pathway for Big Island students to pursue engineering degrees without the need to leave the island. Ten new full-time faculty are being recruited for the initiative, which will commence academic programming in the 2024 fall semester.

Localizing Engineering Work & Industry Collaboration

Moreover, the center will strive to retain a larger fraction of the engineering work that is currently outsourced for upgrading observatory equipment by localizing this activity within Hawaiʻi. The facility will also bolster additive manufacturing and precision machining, offering its capabilities to partners such as the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, the Department of Defense, and various aerospace and private sector entities. This move represents a strategic unification of existing components at UH to establish a center focused on space engineering and advanced manufacturing, fostering a local workforce that is well-educated and highly compensated.

0
Education Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
3 mins ago
Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards Extends Voting Deadline: A Win for Democratic Participation
In an effort to recognize and champion the extraordinary accomplishments of young individuals, The Telegraph Online Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards, backed by sponsors NSHM Knowledge Campus and iTech, has extended its voting deadline. This move, intended to broaden its democratic reach, allows additional time for participants and supporters to cast their votes for ‘The
Edugraph 18 Under 18 Awards Extends Voting Deadline: A Win for Democratic Participation
Bexley Mother's Battle for Son's Education Throws Light on Bureaucratic Hurdles
19 mins ago
Bexley Mother's Battle for Son's Education Throws Light on Bureaucratic Hurdles
CLAT 2024: Second Provisional Allotment List Released, Offers 'Freeze,' 'Float,' or 'Exit' Options
25 mins ago
CLAT 2024: Second Provisional Allotment List Released, Offers 'Freeze,' 'Float,' or 'Exit' Options
Miami Valley Child Development Centers Receive $2.5 Million Grant for Low-Income Families
8 mins ago
Miami Valley Child Development Centers Receive $2.5 Million Grant for Low-Income Families
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
18 mins ago
Dobyns-Bennett High School Band Wins Metallica Marching Band Competition
Eswatini Higher Education Council Issues Updated List of Accredited Institutions, Urges Parental Vigilance
19 mins ago
Eswatini Higher Education Council Issues Updated List of Accredited Institutions, Urges Parental Vigilance
Latest Headlines
World News
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
34 seconds
Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack Mid-Flight: A Shock to the Star Wars Fandom
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
2 mins
Netflix's 'Break Point' Criticized for Ignoring Zverev's Abuse Allegations
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
2 mins
NZ Superbike Championships: Ant West Conquers Third Round at Canterbury
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
2 mins
Galway West's Labour Party Proposes Changes to Polling Station Locations
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
3 mins
Jaggery Tea: A Warming Beverage with Health Promoting Benefits
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
3 mins
OIC Urges Implementation of UN Resolutions for Kashmiri Self-Determination
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
3 mins
Community Rallies to Fund Life-Saving Surgery for Two-Year-Old Joey Conway
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
3 mins
FA Cup Third Round Highlights and Carabao Cup Semi-Finals Anticipation
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
4 mins
Essential Pharma Acquires European Rights to Colobreathe, Enters Rare Disease Market
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
1 hour
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
2 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
5 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
5 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
8 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
8 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app