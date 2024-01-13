The Unbearable Noise: Iklin Residents’ Struggle Against Maria Regina School’s Loudspeakers

Residents in the tranquil town of Iklin, situated on the island of Malta, are enduring a cacophony that is disrupting their daily lives. The source of this disharmony is not a bustling marketplace or a construction site, but the Maria Regina school located in neighboring Naxxar. A constant barrage of noise, characterized as a screeching voice, penetrates the calm of Iklin from early morning until mid-afternoon, with music and announcements echoing relentlessly from the school’s loudspeakers.

The Silent Treatment

In an effort to reclaim their peace, approximately 50 residents have appended their signatures to a petition, articulating their plight and seeking remedial action from the school authorities. The petition, a cri de coeur, outlines how the noise pollution is impeding conversations, disrupting work-from-home environments, and hindering students’ concentration on their studies. However, their appeals, as resonant as the noise they are protesting against, seem to be falling on deaf ears.

Authorities’ Apathy

Despite the residents’ concerted efforts, the school authorities, along with the education ministry, local councils, the police, and the Environment and Resources Authority, have turned a blind eye to the matter. The lack of response from these bodies is not just disheartening for the beleaguered residents, but it also raises questions about the authorities’ commitment to addressing public grievances.

The Unseen Impact

The incessant noise has not only disturbed the serenity of Iklin’s households but has also impacted the nearby senior care home. The elderly, who require tranquility more than most, are being subjected to the same constant drone, making their golden years less peaceful.

A Plea for Peace

The residents’ demand is simple: redirect the loudspeakers and reduce the volume. They are not seeking to silence the school, but merely requesting that their peace be respected. Their struggle is a reminder that while education is a vital part of society, it should not come at the cost of the community’s tranquility. As the volume reportedly escalates, despite their objections, the residents of Iklin await action, hoping that their quiet pleas will ultimately prevail over the loudspeakers of Maria Regina school.