en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Transformation of Modern Supply Chains: The Need for End-to-End Knowledge

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
The Transformation of Modern Supply Chains: The Need for End-to-End Knowledge

Modern supply chains, the beating heart of global commerce, are undergoing a radical transformation. Traditional, segmented structures of planning, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution are becoming inadequate in an increasingly volatile world, revealing vulnerabilities such as a loss of value in specific areas. The evolving solution is a shift towards the development of talent with end-to-end knowledge and cross-functional capabilities.

From Segmentation to Integration

While functional expertise remains invaluable, there is a rising demand for professionals who can view the supply chain with a holistic, strategic lens. This perspective supports resilience, network optimization, and a unified business strategy, ensuring the supply chain’s robustness against uncertainties. Companies are now advised to maintain a delicate balance, where approximately 20% of their supply chain team possesses these end-to-end skills, and the remaining 80% maintains specialized functional knowledge. These strategically inclined individuals serve as bridges, linking different company departments, fostering enhanced coordination, and catalyzing value creation.

The Talent Gap

However, plugging this need for end-to-end talent isn’t without its challenges. As many as 57% of supply chain executives report difficulty in finding professionals equipped with such comprehensive understanding. To combat this, companies are encouraged to cultivate these skills internally through upskilling initiatives, rotational programs, and embedded learning.

External Hiring: A Shift in Focus

On the external hiring front, the focus should be on cross-functional expertise and transferable skills, seeking candidates with diverse backgrounds. This shift is a bid to build an end-to-end operating model, a crucial factor in unearthing latent value within the supply chain and maximizing the company’s overall worth.

Tech’s Role in Modern Supply Chains

Technology is a significant player in this new era of supply chains. Automation, robotics, IoT, and artificial intelligence are becoming vital tools in enhancing supply chain flexibility and responsiveness. In addition to this, digital ecosystems like SAP Business Network are creating transparent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains, connecting people, processes, and systems across multiple enterprises. Such integration is paving the way for innovation, particularly in areas like generative AI, allowing companies to harness intelligence and become more resilient.

End-to-End Knowledge: The Future of Supply Chains

As supply chains transform, teams will need to prioritize organization-wide goals and foster strong end-to-end knowledge and cross-functional capabilities. The future of supply chains rests on the ability to think strategically, understand the interplay between different functions, and leverage both specialized and holistic knowledge for maximum value creation.

0
Business Education
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
22 seconds ago
Taco Temple in San Luis Obispo Closes Permanently Amid Economic Struggles
The cherished Taco Temple restaurant, a beacon of California-Mexican fusion cuisine nestled at 1575 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo, California, rang down the curtain on December 31, ending its four-year culinary journey in the city. This outpost of the Taco Temple legacy, the second in San Luis Obispo County, was unable to withstand the
Taco Temple in San Luis Obispo Closes Permanently Amid Economic Struggles
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
2 mins ago
Stratabound Minerals Corp. Initiates $1.5M Financing Round for Exploration and Development
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
3 mins ago
NLRB Hits SpaceX with Complaint: Alleges 37 Violations
Shift4 Payments: A Promising Investment Amid Rapid Growth and Acquisition Rumors
27 seconds ago
Shift4 Payments: A Promising Investment Amid Rapid Growth and Acquisition Rumors
Erin Lu: The Resilient Force Behind EKLA Corp's Success
32 seconds ago
Erin Lu: The Resilient Force Behind EKLA Corp's Success
RecNation Storage Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership With Camping World & Good Sam
44 seconds ago
RecNation Storage Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership With Camping World & Good Sam
Latest Headlines
World News
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
17 seconds
GOP Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Advocates Unity, Rejects Media Bias at Town Hall Meeting
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
21 seconds
UFC Fighter Chuck Liddell Requests Legal Separation Amidst Divorce Settlement
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
43 seconds
Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against DMK's Anti-NEET Campaign
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
56 seconds
South African Visionary, Ndou, Aims to Reform Political Landscape Amid Upcoming Elections
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
1 min
Sowore Calls for Unity, Criticizes 'Wicked Leaders' and Challenges President Tinubu to Join Marathon
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
2 mins
Warren Bentley: A Non-League Football Icon Bids Adieu to the Sport
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
2 mins
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
2 mins
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
2 mins
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
19 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app