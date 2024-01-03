The Transformation of Modern Supply Chains: The Need for End-to-End Knowledge

Modern supply chains, the beating heart of global commerce, are undergoing a radical transformation. Traditional, segmented structures of planning, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution are becoming inadequate in an increasingly volatile world, revealing vulnerabilities such as a loss of value in specific areas. The evolving solution is a shift towards the development of talent with end-to-end knowledge and cross-functional capabilities.

From Segmentation to Integration

While functional expertise remains invaluable, there is a rising demand for professionals who can view the supply chain with a holistic, strategic lens. This perspective supports resilience, network optimization, and a unified business strategy, ensuring the supply chain’s robustness against uncertainties. Companies are now advised to maintain a delicate balance, where approximately 20% of their supply chain team possesses these end-to-end skills, and the remaining 80% maintains specialized functional knowledge. These strategically inclined individuals serve as bridges, linking different company departments, fostering enhanced coordination, and catalyzing value creation.

The Talent Gap

However, plugging this need for end-to-end talent isn’t without its challenges. As many as 57% of supply chain executives report difficulty in finding professionals equipped with such comprehensive understanding. To combat this, companies are encouraged to cultivate these skills internally through upskilling initiatives, rotational programs, and embedded learning.

External Hiring: A Shift in Focus

On the external hiring front, the focus should be on cross-functional expertise and transferable skills, seeking candidates with diverse backgrounds. This shift is a bid to build an end-to-end operating model, a crucial factor in unearthing latent value within the supply chain and maximizing the company’s overall worth.

Tech’s Role in Modern Supply Chains

Technology is a significant player in this new era of supply chains. Automation, robotics, IoT, and artificial intelligence are becoming vital tools in enhancing supply chain flexibility and responsiveness. In addition to this, digital ecosystems like SAP Business Network are creating transparent, resilient, and sustainable supply chains, connecting people, processes, and systems across multiple enterprises. Such integration is paving the way for innovation, particularly in areas like generative AI, allowing companies to harness intelligence and become more resilient.

End-to-End Knowledge: The Future of Supply Chains

As supply chains transform, teams will need to prioritize organization-wide goals and foster strong end-to-end knowledge and cross-functional capabilities. The future of supply chains rests on the ability to think strategically, understand the interplay between different functions, and leverage both specialized and holistic knowledge for maximum value creation.