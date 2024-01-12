The Struggle for Inclusive Education in Zimbabwe: The Tale of Disabled Children

In Zimbabwe, children living with disabilities find themselves in a constant struggle to access education, especially within the confines of rural areas. With the wealthier families affording to send their children to specialized schools, the ones of lesser means are left to rely on local schools. These educational institutions, however, are often under-resourced, lacking both the facilities and expertise needed for inclusive education.

The Tale of Two Children

The story of Tatenda, a nine-year-old boy diagnosed with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and Ruramai, a visually impaired 13-year-old girl, paint a vivid picture of the hardships faced by Zimbabwean children with disabilities. Tatenda, unable to attend school due to his condition and the absence of a wheelchair, can only watch from a distance as his peers head to school every day. Similarly, Ruramai has never set foot in a school, as the local facilities cannot cater to her specific needs.

Legal Provisions and Ground Realities

Despite the Zimbabwean Constitution and international charters advocating for the rights of children with disabilities to access education, the implementation of these provisions remains a significant challenge. This is primarily due to resource constraints and inadequate infrastructure in schools. The lack of accessible facilities, specialized equipment, and trained teachers to provide inclusive education dramatically hampers these children’s opportunities.

Challenges and Solutions

The Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe has pointed out the absence of specialized training for teachers, emphasizing the need for ongoing professional development. Esau Mandipa, a human rights lawyer, noted that the Constitution’s provisions for the rights of persons with disabilities are contingent upon state resources. This reality limits the guarantee of these rights. The amended Education Act places the responsibility for providing infrastructure on the schools themselves. This approach, however, presents a problem given the financial and infrastructural challenges facing these institutions.

These struggles underline the glaring disparity in educational opportunities for children with disabilities in Zimbabwe, in stark contrast to more developed regions. In European countries, comprehensive support systems are in place, such as the provision of free assistive devices and personalized education plans for children with disabilities.