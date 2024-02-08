The Price of Deception: U.S. Education Department Holds For-Profit Schools Accountable for Federal Aid Violations

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Department of Education has announced a settlement agreement with International Education Corporation (IEC) and its subsidiaries, Florida Career College (FCC) and United Education Institute (UEI), which operates under the brand name UEI College (UEIC). The agreement addresses the entities' violations of ability-to-benefit (ATB) test regulations, a critical determining factor in federal student aid eligibility for students without a high school diploma or GED equivalent.

The Echoes of Deception

The investigation revealed a systematic pattern of misconduct within FCC, where rules governing ATB tests were routinely broken. The college pressured proctors to pass students and inappropriately influenced test outcomes, all in a bid to boost enrollment of students receiving federal aid. The settlement agreement, while not disclosing specific financial penalties or operational changes, marks a significant step towards maintaining the integrity of federal student aid programs.

The Aftermath: Accountability and Change

The settlement's impact is far-reaching. FCC will cease operations, and senior executives will resign. IEC has extended a letter of credit to cover closure liabilities, and stricter requirements are now in place for other IEC-owned institutions. The agreement underscores the Department of Education's commitment to holding schools and individuals accountable for adhering to federal student aid regulations.

A New Chapter: Ensuring Integrity and Fairness

This settlement agreement sends a clear message: the exploitation of federal student aid programs will not be tolerated. As the dust settles on this case, the focus now shifts to preventing future infractions and ensuring that all students have access to fair and unbiased assessments of their eligibility for federal aid. It's a new chapter in the ongoing effort to safeguard the integrity of education in the United States.

The story of IEC and its subsidiaries serves as a stark reminder of the importance of accountability in education. As the Department of Education continues its work to enforce regulations and protect students, the echoes of this settlement agreement will reverberate, shaping the landscape of education for years to come.

Headline: "The Price of Deception: U.S. Education Department Holds For-Profit Schools Accountable for Federal Aid Violations"