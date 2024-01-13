The Parental Challenge: Making School Appealing to Children

On January 8, 2024, a seemingly ordinary day of school resumption turned into a spectacle when eight-year-old Chukwuemeka Onyebueke’s aversion to school led to an unexpected crisis. His dramatic display of emotion, characterized by tears and a dash into the street, resulted in his mother sustaining injuries in a desperate attempt to retrieve him. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of an enduring parental challenge: making school appealing to children.

The Struggle to Connect Children with School

For many, school represents a hub of learning, socialization, and community. However, not all children echo this sentiment. Olusola Kayode, a mother, shared an experience involving her daughter who, surprisingly, began to favor church over school. Such instances shed light on a critical juncture in a child’s development where educational institutions may lose their allure.

Jenn Mann, a U.S. psychologist, suggests that such behavior could be a setback in a child’s journey towards independence or an indicator of anxiety. The importance of early childhood development is further reinforced by UNESCO, which stresses the significance of the period up to eight years old for brain growth and education. The U.S. National Institutes of Health also highlights the benefits of early learning, which can lead to improved life outcomes.

Understanding Children’s Dislike for School

Judy Willis, a neurologist and teacher, asserts that a child’s dislike for school might not necessarily stem from the child or the teacher, but could be a natural reaction indicating that the child’s brain is functioning properly. Willis advises that to help a child enjoy school, parents should acknowledge the child’s fears, address issues such as unhelpful teachers—as seen in a case where a teacher’s contract was terminated for poor child relations—and reduce the fun factor at home to make school more appealing.

Strategies for Fostering a Positive Attitude Towards School

Parents are also encouraged to link children’s learning to their interests and positive experiences. This can help foster a desire to learn and maintain a positive attitude towards school and themselves. The creation of a dedicated study space, setting achievable goals, leveraging technology, encouraging curiosity, adapting to different learning styles, establishing routines, promoting reading, being a positive role model, embracing mistakes as learning opportunities, incorporating breaks during study sessions, maintaining open communication with teachers, and creating a supportive communal learning environment are some of the strategies suggested to foster a positive attitude towards studying in children.

In conclusion, the shared responsibility of schools, families, and communities in promoting student success cannot be overemphasized. As such, efforts to make school appealing to children should be a collective responsibility, driven by a commitment to ensure child development and lifelong learning.