The Neuroscience of Love: What Prairie Voles Can Teach Us About Human Connection

This Valentine's Day, we delve into the science behind love and commitment. CU Boulder professor Zoe Donaldson has been studying prairie voles for over 20 years to understand the neuroscience of committed relationships in these furry rodents known for mating for life. But what can these creatures tell us about human love?

Advertisment

The Neuroscience of Love: Prairie Voles and Pair Bonds

Prairie voles are unique among rodents for their monogamous relationships. Researchers in a CU Boulder lab are studying the brains of these voles to understand the basis of love and monogamy. By observing the voles' behavior when separated from their partners, they hope to learn more about the role of dopamine in pair bonds.

Chemical Imprints and Bond Maintenance

Advertisment

New research by University of Colorado Boulder neuroscientists has found a unique chemical imprint that drives individuals to maintain bonds. This discovery could lead to the development of therapies to help people struggling with connections and grief. The findings suggest that the brain mechanisms of voles and humans in relationships have more in common than we might think.

The CA2 Region and Social Behavior

A recent study sought to molecularly identify the CA2 region of the hippocampus in prairie voles and Syrian hamsters. The research found commonalities in the molecular profile of CA2 across species, including the expression of certain proteins like RGS14, PCP4, and STEP. However, differences in staining for perineuronal nets (PNNs) were observed, which may relate to variations in social behavior among species.

Advertisment

As we celebrate love this Valentine's Day, it's fascinating to consider the complex workings of the brain that drive our connections. From the role of dopamine in pair bonds to the potential for therapies to help with grief and connection issues, the study of prairie voles offers valuable insights into the neuroscience of committed relationships. So, whether you're spending this Valentine's Day with a partner or celebrating self-love, take a moment to appreciate the incredible science behind love.

In other news:

A plan for a statewide packaging fee to promote recycling in Colorado is underway, while a student-run business at Cañon City High School called Tiger Recycling has already diverted over 600,000 pounds of electronic waste from landfills.

Personalized cancer treatments based on genetic screening are becoming increasingly prevalent, and oil and gas production in the US and Colorado continues to be a topic of interest.

And finally, a study using prairie voles found that voles delivered by cesarean section had consistently greater body weights than those born vaginally, potentially due to the impact on the oxytocin system. This finding adds to the ongoing discussion about the association between delivery by cesarean section and an increased risk for obesity in offspring.