The Hunger Free Campus Act: Addressing Food Insecurity Among College Students

College students, often perceived as carefree and living their best lives, are grappling with a silent crisis: food insecurity. The Hunger Free Campus Act, a beacon of hope, is making strides in addressing this issue. But what does this mean for students? Let's delve into their stories.

Advertisment

Bear Necessities: A Lifeline for University of Montana Students

Nestled in the heart of the University of Montana, Bear Necessities is more than just a program. It's a lifeline for students struggling with food insecurity. The initiative provides food, hygiene products, and even pet food to students in need. With an increasing number of students facing hunger, Bear Necessities is a testament to the power of community support and student resilience.

Breaking the Silence: Student Narratives

Advertisment

For many students, the struggle with food insecurity is a hidden battle. Stigma and shame often prevent them from seeking help. But as the Hunger Free Campus Act advances, students from West Virginia and Marshall universities are breaking their silence.

"I remember nights when I had to choose between buying a textbook or groceries," shared a West Virginia University student during a testimony. "It's not a choice anyone should have to make."

Their stories echo the experiences of countless students across the nation. The act aims to provide grants for institutions to help eligible students enroll in SNAP, establish food pantries, and implement meal credit sharing programs.

Advertisment

Building a Supportive Community: Howard Community College's Initiative

In collaboration with St. John Baptist Church, Howard Community College (HCC) has launched a monthly free breakfast distribution for students. Every first Monday of the month, students can grab fruits, granola bars, and muffins. This initiative not only addresses immediate hunger needs but also fosters a sense of community among students.

However, not everyone is in favor of such initiatives. Senator Mike Azinger opposed the Hunger Free Campus Act, stating that experiencing hunger is a normal part of life that builds character. But for students battling food insecurity, this is a harsh reality they wouldn't wish on anyone.

As the Hunger Free Campus Act progresses, it's clear that the issue of food insecurity among college students is not a matter of character building, but a pressing concern that necessitates immediate attention and action.

Today, on February 13, 2024, we stand at a crossroads. We can choose to acknowledge and address the issue of food insecurity in our colleges, or we can turn a blind eye to the struggles of our future leaders. The choice is ours.