The House of Wisdom: Empowering Immigrant Students in Lynnwood

In the heart of Lynnwood, Washington, lies an unassuming powerhouse of support and opportunity for first-generation, immigrant, and refugee students - The House of Wisdom. This nonprofit organization, operating out of Edmonds College Gateway Hall, has been diligently working to bridge the gap between these students and their dreams of higher education and successful careers.

From Garage to Gateway Hall

Founded by Ahmad Hilal Abid, an immigrant from Kabul, Afghanistan, The House of Wisdom started its journey from his parents' garage, assisting 20 students. Today, the organization has grown exponentially, aiding over 100 students in South Snohomish County and spearheading a robust volunteer force of over 30 individuals from Edmonds College.

More Than Just Tutoring

While the organization began with providing college enrollment assistance, it has expanded its horizon to offer a range of services. In partnership with Connect Casino Road, it offers tutoring services, equipping students with the necessary academic skills for their college journey. The organization also engages in community activities such as organizing soccer matches, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among the students.

Empowering Future Generations

Abid, who became fluent in English after moving to Lynnwood, has since earned degrees from Edmonds College. His dedication and impact in the realm of education were recognized in 2023 when State Sen. Marko Liias honored him with a resolution. Currently studying political science at the University of Washington, Abid aspires to obtain a law degree and pursue a legal career. His vision is to arm immigrants with the tools and resources that he lacked upon his arrival in the United States.

Named after the historic library in Baghdad that was destroyed in 1258, The House of Wisdom has become a beacon of hope and a platform for empowerment for immigrant and refugee students. By facilitating access to higher education and career opportunities, the organization continues to strengthen and inspire the community, one student at a time.