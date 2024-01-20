The Herald Launches 'Lessons to Learn', an Education Newsletter

The Herald, a leading Scottish publication, has introduced a new education newsletter, Lessons to Learn, to delve into the latest developments in Scottish education. The newsletter aims to provide comprehensive coverage of education issues in Scotland, offering in-depth exploration of controversial topics, fact-checking political assertions, and previewing upcoming stories.

Spotlighting the Grassroots 'Give Them Time' Campaign

The inaugural edition of Lessons to Learn brings into focus the grassroots 'Give Them Time' campaign, which has successfully influenced legislation to benefit youth and families in Scotland. This campaign underscores the power of collective voices and the impact of grassroots movements on shaping educational policies.

Addressing the Closure of the Advanced Higher Hub

The launch edition also reports the closure of the Advanced Higher Hub at Glasgow Caledonian University due to funding cuts. This program, which played a critical role in facilitating higher education access for disadvantaged students, underscores the ever-present challenge of educational funding and the necessity of maintaining equal opportunities for all students.

Education Reform and Staffing Crisis

Lessons to Learn further addresses concerns raised by teachers and education professionals about the dire need for education reform in Scotland, reduced workloads, and increased staffing. It also examines the government's failure to deliver on promises to reduce teachers' non-contact time, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by educators.

Government's Move to Cut University Places

Moreover, the newsletter covers the Scottish Government's decision to cut 1,200 university places previously funded with Covid relief money. This decision, made despite prior warnings about potential repercussions, illustrates the constant negotiations and trade-offs that occur within educational policy making.

Welcome Garrett Stell

The newsletter also extends a warm welcome to Garrett Stell, a new journalist from North Carolina, joining The Herald's education reporting team. His addition signifies the publication's commitment to offering a comprehensive view of the state of Scottish education and leading crucial conversations.