Business

The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:33 am EST
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors

Georgetown University’s Center on Education and the Workforce recently published a report that reignites the debate about the value of a four-year college degree. While a segment of experts suggests a shift towards career training, citing the waning importance of a bachelor’s degree, the report titled “The College Payoff” offers a different perspective. According to the study, degree holders typically earn 84% more than those with merely a high school diploma. The financial advantage is particularly noticeable for those who choose to major in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), health, and business fields, which lead to higher average annual wages from the start of their careers and considerably more over a lifetime compared to liberal arts and humanities majors.

The Regret of College Majors

In a survey conducted by ZipRecruiter involving more than 1,500 college graduate job seekers, a significant 44% expressed regret over their choice of college major. The majors in journalism, sociology, communications, and education ranked as the most regretted. Many of these graduates wished they had chosen to study computer science or business administration, acknowledging these fields for their superior career prospects and higher initial salaries.

The Financial Implications

The report further reveals that the top-earning college majors can generate up to $3.4 million more than the lowest-earning majors throughout a career. The satisfaction with one’s field of study is strongly linked to career outcomes such as salary and job security, especially during times of economic uncertainty or impending recession.

Reevaluating the College Payoff

The findings of the Georgetown University report and the ZipRecruiter survey bring a new layer to the ongoing conversation about the value of a college degree and the weight of major choice. While there is no one-size-fits-all answer, the data suggest that prospective students should thoroughly evaluate their academic interests, career aspirations, and potential return on investment before deciding on a college major. As the job market continues to evolve and the importance of certain skill sets rises, the ‘college payoff’ may look different for future generations.

Business Education
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

