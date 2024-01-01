en English
The College Degree Dilemma: Advantages, Regrets, and the Student Loan Turbulence

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
As college application season intensifies, a discourse questioning the worth of a four-year college degree gains momentum. Some advocates are leaning towards career training as a more lucrative alternative; however, a report from the Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce contradicts this notion. The study indicates that a degree can indeed be a valuable asset, with bachelor’s degree holders earning an average of 84% more than their counterparts with only a high school diploma.

The Influence of Majors on Earning Potential

The report further emphasizes that the selection of a major significantly influences one’s earning potential. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), health, and business majors are reportedly leading the race to the highest-paying careers. Contrasting this, a ZipRecruiter survey of over 1,500 college graduates found that 44% of job seekers with college degrees regret their chosen field of study. The most regretted majors include journalism, sociology, communications, and education.

Regrets and Satisfaction Levels Among Graduates

Many of these individuals expressed a preference for computer science or business administration if given another chance. Their rationale was primarily rooted in the quest for better pay and job security, especially amidst the looming threat of a recession. On the flip side, graduates with high-paying majors that offer good career prospects, such as computer science, reported the highest levels of satisfaction with their educational choices.

The Student Loan Conundrum

On a related note, the article sheds light on the turbulent journey of student loan borrowers in 2023. The year began with high hopes for debt relief but concluded with resumed monthly payments and limited debt relief. The Supreme Court ruling against Biden’s plan for loan forgiveness, the new income-driven repayment plan, and the introduction of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) IDR plan, which proposes to slash payments from 10 percent to 5 percent for borrowers, are among the significant developments. Biden’s Plan B targets specific categories of borrowers, and so far, the administration has forgiven $132 billion in student loans, focusing on specific groups such as those on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) or those with claims under the Borrower Defense program.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

