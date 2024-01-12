en English
The Balancing Act of College Affordability: Understanding Financial Aid and Loan Policies

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:17 am EST
The Balancing Act of College Affordability: Understanding Financial Aid and Loan Policies

College affordability has become a pressing concern for both students and parents, with the latter typically shouldering the greater part of the financial obligation. As per the 2021-22 Sallie Mae’s ‘How America Pays for College’ report, parents met 43% of college expenses through their income and savings, while students chipped in with about 11%. Nonetheless, there are other avenues through which students can aid in meeting their education expenses.

Understanding the Financial Aid Landscape

Experts underscore the importance of proper planning and a comprehensive understanding of the financial aid process. Sallie Mae’s data reveals that families, on an average, spent $25,313 on college in the 2021-22 academic year. A significant part of the funding was sourced from scholarships and grants, which do not require repayment. About 70% of families utilized scholarships and grants, and 40% resorted to loans.

Rising College Costs and Prioritizing Affordability

The escalating cost of a college degree has necessitated prioritizing affordability, even over securing a place in a first-choice school, as evident from The Princeton Review’s 2023 College Hopes & Worries survey. Financial aid, merit-based aid, and scholarship matching services are strongly recommended to minimize out-of-pocket expenses and curtail student debt. It is also advised for families to apply for financial assistance or seek additional aid from college financial aid offices if required.

Shared Responsibility of Financing College Education

The onus of financing college education is essentially a family decision. It is crucial to initiate discussions early about the child’s contribution and explore options like scholarships, grants, loans, and work-study programs. The exact distribution of costs is likely to vary depending on each family’s financial situation. A considerable number of undergraduates also work while studying, with 74% of part-time students and 40% of full-time students being employed as of 2020. Nevertheless, working more than 12 hours per week can adversely affect academic performance. High school students can also curtail college costs through dual enrollment and other accelerated programs.

The discussion also touches upon the impact of a new federal student loan policy on American families and their financial planning. The modified FAFSA formula has exacerbated the burden on parents with multiple children in college, compelling them to pay twice the amount deemed affordable by the Education Department. The policy shift is a fallout of a FAFSA reform bill passed by Congress in 2020, which abolished the erstwhile sibling discount. The fairness and implications of this new policy for families grappling with education expenses have been called into question.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

