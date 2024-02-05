Texas Trust Gives Foundation Awards $80,000 in Educational Grants

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation, in association with the Texas Trust Credit Union, has generously distributed $80,000 in grants to a wide range of educational initiatives across North Texas. The grants, awarded to several school districts and education foundations where Texas Trust operates branches, are part of the foundation's commitment to enriching student learning experiences and overall well-being.

A Legacy of Giving

Since its inception in 2019, the Texas Trust Gives Foundation has awarded over $221,000 in grants, serving as a crucial pillar of support for local educators. The Foundation's grants, ranging from $6,500 to $13,500, have consistently funded various ambitious projects aimed at enhancing the educational landscape of North Texas.

Investing in Diverse Educational Projects

This year's grants have funded an array of projects. Among these are a geriatric simulation mannequin at Midlothian High School and the establishment of a student-run culinary kitchen and screen print shop at Cedar Hill High School. These initiatives foster hands-on learning experiences, equipping students with practical skills for their future careers.

Additional initiatives funded include Arlington ISD's 'Get Out and Play' project for toddlers, Mansfield ISD's mentoring program, and GPISD's STEM-based projects. These initiatives underscore the foundation's commitment to promoting well-rounded education and student well-being.

Supporting Communities

Recognizing the importance of community support in education, the foundation has also supported Irving ISD's program, providing weekend meals and food gift cards for at-risk students. HEB ISD received assistance for rent and utility payments for families in need. Lewisville ISD was granted funds for an immunization clinic, backpacks, and school supplies for low-income students. These grants illustrate the foundation's dedication to addressing the broader needs of students and their families.

The Texas Trust Gives Foundation has already opened its spring grant cycle, inviting eligible public school districts to apply for grants of up to $15,000 until March 15.