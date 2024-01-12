Tennessee Valley Schools Announce Closures Amid Severe Weather Forecasts

As severe weather, characterized by high sustained winds and extreme gusts, threatens the Tennessee Valley, local school systems, including Bradley County Schools and Cleveland City Schools, have preemptively declared closures for Friday, January 12, 2024. This decision, prioritizing student and staff safety, has been taken in consultation with local and state weather agencies as well as emergency services.

Imminent Weather and Safety Concerns

The weather system, forecasted to traverse the region from mid-morning through school dismissal times, is expecting sustained winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts reaching up to 55 miles per hour, accompanied by heavy rainfall. The primary concern stemming from these severe weather conditions is the potential safety risk it poses for bus transportation and student drivers.

Impact on School Activities and Services

While school closures are in effect, the impact on after-school activities and services varies between the school systems. Bradley County Schools, while keeping a close watch on the evolving weather situation, have announced that their after-school activities will proceed as planned. However, any changes warranted by weather shifts will be promptly communicated. On the contrary, Cleveland City Schools have taken a more cautionary approach, cancelling all care services for the day, including those provided by the YMCA.

Commitment to Safety and Apology for Inconvenience

In their announcements, both school systems have reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring the safety of their students and staff. They have also extended an apology for any inconvenience caused by the abrupt closures and have appealed to families for their cooperation and understanding in these challenging circumstances.