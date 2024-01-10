en English
Education

Teen ‘SuperSquad’ Innovates Ideas to Shape Future of Rail Travel

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:26 am EST
The London North Eastern Railway (LNER) Digital team, in an enterprising collaboration with Startup Sherpas, embarked on a unique innovation challenge. The challenge involved a ‘SuperSquad’ comprising of 150 teenagers, aged 13 to 18, residing along the LNER route, who were tasked with the generation of ideas to make train travel more appealing to their age group than car travel.

A Journey of Innovation

As part of the challenge, the SuperSquad embarked on a journey aboard an LNER Azuma train, which marked the first train experience for some. During this journey, the teenagers brainstormed over 1,000 ideas. The brainstorming session culminated in the identification of four main themes: the creation of office carriages for work and study, teenager-only carriages, a tiered WiFi access system based on the ticketing system, and a gamified loyalty program for rail travel.

From Ideas to Action

These innovative concepts were presented to LNER directors for potential implementation. Moreover, a report titled ‘Young People – The Champions of Rail,’ encapsulating the ideas and feedback from the challenge, has been published on Startup Sherpas’ website. Frances Walker, LNER’s head of digital experience, expressed admiration for the depth of the ideas and hinted at the possibility of forming another SuperSquad to further explore the Rail Rewards concept.

The Impact Beyond Concepts

SuperSquad member George O’Brien highlighted the educational aspect of the initiative, stating that the challenge provided them with a unique learning experience. Startup Sherpas founder Hugo Pickford-Wardle emphasized the importance of involving young people in future developments, arguing that their fresh perspectives and untethered creativity can lead to groundbreaking solutions.

0
Education Transportation
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

