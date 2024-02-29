Teen Stabbed in School Attack, Parents Slam Wordsley's Response

In a harrowing incident at Wordsley School, Stourbridge, 15-year-old Chloe Fisher suffered severe injuries when attacked with scissors during an English class. The assault, which left Chloe with wounds to her head and arms, has sparked outrage after her parents were not informed by the school, leading to questions about student safety and school response protocols.

Advertisment

Immediate Aftermath and School's Response

Following the February 26 attack, Chloe's father, Jay Fisher, was alerted not by the school but through a distressing call from his daughter. Despite the severity of her injuries, which included a CT scan to assess potential brain damage, the school's initial response was criticized for its lack of urgency and communication. Wordsley School's headteacher, Ashley Weatherhogg, stated that the incident is being addressed through the school's behaviour policy, with a full investigation underway.

Parental Outrage and Safety Concerns

Advertisment

Chloe's parents, Jay Fisher and Emma Loat, expressed their shock and dismay at the school's handling of the situation, particularly their failure to notify them or immediately involve emergency services. This incident has led them to question the overall safety of the school environment, prompting them to withhold Chloe and her younger brother from attending school. The family's distress is compounded by the lack of immediate action taken against the 16-year-old boy accused of the attack, who was arrested but not before causing significant harm.

Community Reaction and Police Involvement

The community's reaction to the incident has been one of shock and concern, with many calling for increased measures to ensure student safety. West Midlands Police have confirmed the arrest of the suspect and are continuing their investigation. The incident raises critical questions about school safety protocols, communication with parents, and the measures in place to prevent such attacks in the future.

As Wordsley School navigates the fallout from this violent incident, the conversation around student safety and the responsibilities of educational institutions has been reignited. For Chloe Fisher and her family, the road to recovery is just beginning, overshadowed by the trauma of the attack and the systemic failures it highlighted. As the community seeks answers and assurances, the broader implications for school safety standards and practices are clear, demanding attention and action to protect students everywhere.