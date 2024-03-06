Teen Boys More Likely to Echo Male Answers in Gender-Biased Quiz, Reveals Abertay Study

New research from Abertay's School of Applied Sciences, published in Plos One, uncovers significant gender biases in quiz answer selections among teenagers and adults. The study aimed to measure the influence of gender on the credibility of answers in stereotypically gendered topics, revealing a notable tendency among teenage boys to prefer answers previously selected by males.

Unveiling Gender Bias in Answer Selection

Participants in the study were presented with a series of challenging multiple-choice questions on topics considered stereotypically masculine or feminine. To assess gender bias, some answers were marked as 'previously chosen' by another participant, indicated by a male or female picture. Results showed that while adults tended to follow gender-based selections on topic-aligned questions, teenage boys showed a strong preference for male-selected answers across both types of questions, highlighting a broader pattern of gender bias.

Impact of Gender Stereotypes on Education Choices

The study further explored the relationship between gender stereotypes and educational choices among teenagers. Teenage boys who exhibited a bias towards male answers and held stronger male stereotypic beliefs were more likely to choose subjects in school that align with traditional male roles. This trend underscores the influence of gender stereotypes on shaping educational and career paths from a young age, potentially perpetuating gender disparities in various fields.

Shifting Perspectives on Gender and Learning

Professor Sheila Cunningham, who led the study, emphasizes the importance of recognizing and addressing gender biases in educational settings. By understanding the underlying biases that influence decision-making and preferences, educators and policymakers can develop strategies to foster a more inclusive learning environment. The findings also prompt a broader conversation on the need to challenge and redefine gender stereotypes, encouraging a more equitable distribution of opportunities across genders.