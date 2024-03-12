Tech-U, University of Kara Students Secure Internships at Goethe University, Germany

Three students from Tech-U in Ibadan and their counterparts from the University of Kara in Togo are set to embark on a pivotal two-month internship at Goethe University Frankfurt, Germany. This opportunity is part of the DAAD TONI Project, a collaborative initiative aimed at bolstering sustainable development through educational exchange and capacity building among universities in Africa and Europe.

Building Bridges for Sustainable Development

The DAAD TONI Project, which stands for German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) Togo-Nigeria Initiative, is a tripartite partnership involving Tech-U, Goethe University Frankfurt, and the University of Kara. This project focuses on fostering north-south and south-south collaboration among higher education institutions to address specific Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since its inception in April/May 2023, the project has facilitated a range of activities, including workshops, curriculum development, and academic exchanges aimed at enhancing the capacity for sustainable development.

From Workshops to Internships

The journey of the participating students has been enriched with various preparatory activities. Notably, a three-day kick-off workshop was held at the University of Kara, Togo, in May 2023, setting the stage for the internships. Additionally, German students undertook internships in Togo and Nigeria in October/November 2023, further solidifying the project's foundation for reciprocal academic exchange. The upcoming internships in Germany for the students from Tech-U and Kara mark a significant milestone in this ongoing collaboration, with plans for similar exchanges in 2025.

Looking Towards a Sustainable Future

The DAAD TONI Project stands as a testament to the power of international collaboration in addressing global challenges. By bringing together students and academics from different cultural and linguistic backgrounds, the project not only enhances capacity in sustainable development but also fosters mutual understanding and respect among future leaders. As these students prepare for their internships in Germany, the hope is that their experiences will inspire further collaborative efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.